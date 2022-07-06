CROATIA and Portugal have updated their Covid entry requirements as Brits flock to the holiday hotspots for a bit of sun.

The UK Foreign Travel Advice has issued advice to travellers as airlines continue to struggle with the return of summer travel and the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whether you're on route for a relaxing romantic escape with a partner, an active trip with friends or a fun budget break for the whole family, here are the rules you should be aware of so you don't get caught out.

We have rounded up the travel rules for jetting off to these dreamy destinations as we head into the summer season to take the stress out of your trip.

Croatia Covid travel rules and Passport advice

Croatia. Credit: Canva

Croatia's entry requirements are the same for all travellers regardless of your COVID-19 vaccination status.

Face mask mandates in Croatia have recently been relaxed and while you are not required to wear a mask in indoor settings, you are still recommended to do so in large gatherings.

Although not part of the Schengen Area, Croatia applies Schengen rules of entry.

If you have been banned from any of the 27 countries within the Schengen Area (including Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece and more), you will be denied entry.

You will also need to follow these passport rules and it must be:

Issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country (check the ‘date of issue’)

Valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave (check the ‘expiry date’)

For further advice and guidance, visit the UK Government's Foreign Travel Advice website.

READ MORE: Airport security tips to know as holidaymakers face huge queues at UK airports

READ MORE: Boohoo launches new holiday destination outfits category in time for summer - See it here

Portugal Covid travel rules and Passport advice

Portugal. Credit: Canva

When it comes to travelling to Portugal, there are a couple of things you will need to remember.

You will not need to fill in a passenger locator form if you are jetting off to mainland Portugal, Madeira and the Azores.

Additionally, you won't need to prove your Covid status on entry to mainland Portugal, Madeira and Porto Santo regardless of whether you are fully vaccinated or not.

However, the rules change a little for travel to the Azores.

You will need to prove that you have been fully vaccinated when you check-in for your flight to the Azores.

You can use your UK COVID Pass (paper or digital format) to show your vaccination record and you can't use your NHS vaccination card as proof.

If you’re fully vaccinated and your airline lets you go to the Azores without proving your vaccination status, you will have to take a COVID-19 test at your own expense at the airport or port on arrival.

And if you’ve tested positive for Covid-19 in the last year, you can enter the Azores with a Covid-19 recovery certificate showing you recovered from Covid-19, no less than 11 days and no more than 180 days before you travel.

Meanwhile, if you're not fully vaccinated, you’ll need to show proof of a negative PCR test (taken no more than 72 hours before boarding), a rapid lateral flow test (taken no more than 24 hours before boarding) or valid evidence of your recent Covid recovery.

For further advice and guidance, visit the UK Government's Foreign Travel Advice website.