BORIS Johnson has been warned his time as prime minister is “over” as he faces furious MPs in Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford described it as a miracle Mr Johnson had even made it to PMQs.

He said: "Prime minister it really is over."

He asks how many more ministers need to quit before Johnson picks up his pen and writes his own resignation letter.

Boris Johnson clinging on

It comes as Mr Johnson is struggling to maintain a grip on power in No 10 as ministers and aides continue to quit his Government in protest at his leadership.

On Wednesday, Will Quince resigned as children and families minister, saying he could not accept being sent out to defend the Prime Minister on television with inaccurate information over the Chris Pincher row.

Laura Trott quit as a ministerial aide, saying “trust in politics is – and must always be – of the utmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost”.

Their resignations on Wednesday morning followed a string of departures from the Government on Tuesday evening, led by Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid who delivered broadsides at Mr Johnson as they quit their Cabinet posts.