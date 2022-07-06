A MAN threatened to petrol bomb a woman’s house and kidnap her dog after she ended their brief relationship

Gregory Gair from Newport met her online and she came to the city to stay with him before leaving for good just a few days later.

They got to know each other on the MeetMe app and had been in contact for about a year before they finally met in the flesh.

The couple caught a bus together to Newport but she was soon on her way back home to Staffordshire when things quickly turned sour.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said: “He called her a s*** when another man made a comment about her.

MORE NEWS

“She realised there was another side to the defendant and that the relationship was over.”

If you try and get me nicked your home will go up in flames

As soon as she left him Gair began to bombard the woman with threatening text messages and voice mails that increased in their menacing tone over time.

The defendant also claimed that she owed him £50 and chased her for money.

Mr Broadstock gave examples of the threatening messages during Gair’s sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant had said: “I will kidnap your dog and rob you – sleep with one eye open. Watch your back!

“We will pour petrol over the house and light it, torch it. I will petrol bomb you. Nobody messes with me.

“Wakey! Wakey! Can you smell the petrol? Lol! Your house is going to go boom and I hope you burn with it.

“If you try and get me nicked your home will go up in flames.”

Gair, 36, of Bishton Street, pleaded guilty to harassment between August 6, 2021 and August 30, 2021.

The court heard how the defendant was jailed for 27 months in February for offences of sexual assault, harassment and threats to kill relating to separate female victims.

Stuart John, mitigating, said that although the offence was “appalling” his client had made “remote threats at long distance”.

He asked for the defendant to be granted the appropriate 25 per cent credit reduction for his guilty plea.

Gair addressed the judge, Recorder David Elias, and told him: “I agree I was in the wrong.

“I can only appeal to your good nature.”

Recorder Elias told him: “She made it clear to you she didn’t want the relationship to go any further and wanted nothing more to do with you.

“You then embarked on a campaign of sending messages and then leaving messages on her phone.

“Some of those messages included threats to her and threats to her home.

“Those messages were extremely frightening no doubt to her.

“They were nasty in their content and they increased in the level of violence that was being threatened.”

Gair was jailed for nine months and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order.

He was also ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge following his release from prison.