Here's the latest Argus column by Monmouthshire County Council leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby:

THE awful decline in the water-condition of the River Wye and River Usk has been an early priority for me and the rest of the Monmouthshire Labour cabinet – but I am delighted to have full cross-party co-operation on this.

River health is far too serious to be used as a political football, and water management crosses administrative and political boundaries.

We have taken the initiative and are reaching out to our neighbours in Powys and Herefordshire Councils, as well as to community groups concerned with the condition of our rivers. I have been impressed by the considerable expertise in many of these community bodies, and, like them, I want to do all I can to ensure that effective action is taken. We intend to work with all relevant bodies... after all, the rivers know no frontiers.

It is inevitable that the solution to this pollution will be a combined effort, and so I want to ensure that the spirit of cooperation and transparency is foremost – it is the only way to make progress with this.

The ecological disaster that we are witnessing is caused by sewage discharges, by agricultural and by land management practices. High-intensity poultry farming and also overly intensive cattle farming causes damage, as does insensitive treatment of the river banks. Between 60 and 70 per cent of the phosphates in both the Wye and the Usk come from agriculture; with another 20 per cent from sewage discharge.

I do not want to be alarmist, but the recent detection of poliovirus in London sewage only underlines the need for extreme vigilance with sewage overflows into any river.

We will play our part with all aspects of river health under our control – and also to work with (and if necessary cajole) others.

We must be able to celebrate the cleanliness of the Wye and the Usk as two of the major game-fishing rivers in Britain. Public health, the economy of our area, and of Wales, tourism and leisure, all require that we clean up these vital river arteries.

I will not waste time or energy blaming anyone for what has already occurred: we are where we are. But I am also making it abundantly clear that action now is not optional. We are in a nature-emergency. The protection of the environment is a high priority for me and our administration.