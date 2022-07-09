THE South Wales Camera Club is an online community for photographers of all ages and abilities to share their wonderful work.

Thousands of members share photos they’ve taken in Gwent every single day, along with sharing tips and tricks in the group.

Photos posted in camera club may be used – with credit – in print and online, including in our picture spreads.

Sometimes these are themed but today we just wanted to showcase some of the brilliant images shared recently.

Want to join the fun? Visit www.facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup

Lovely photo taken by Nicky Deacon in Cwmbran

A horse photographed by Samantha Hawkins in Tredegar

Nigel Jones snapped this at Mon and Brecon canal

Beautiful Blaenavon captured by Tammy Louise Mountain

Wonderful work by Joshua Deguara

Blaenavon baby bird pictured by Ruth Turley Symes

Alison Meek took this in Pontllanfraith

Caerphilly Castle in a pic by Marie Coombes