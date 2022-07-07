LADIES Evening returns to Chepstow Racecourse on Friday, July 8 - featuring a live performance from Paloma Faith.

Ladies’ day will see thousands of racegoers put their best shoes forward to impress the judges of the Style Awards, which is open to all, with the winning outfit taking home a £500 cash prize.

For those who’d like to enter, head to the flower wall when you arrive to have your picture taken. There will also be a spotter in the crowd looking out for any particularly stunning outfits as well.

Stylist Sarah Kate Byrne – who has styled ITV Racing’s Francesca Cumani’s outfits since 2017 - has put together some top tips for those attending ladies evening at Chepstow for how to dress to impress.

Ms Byrne said: “The weather and comfort, time and time again, are the two key factors to bear in mind. Thereafter, elegance and a shunning of trends in favour of individuality are paramount.

“So here are my tips to help you get excited about your outfit but also hopefully make it a little less daunting and easier on the wallet!”

Reduce, reuse, recycle – First stop, your own wardrobe!





We all have overstuffed closets and yet nothing to wear. Cast a fresh pair of eyes over what you have and I bet there is something magical in there awaiting another day in the sun. Some new accessories or a statement headband or hat will instantly elevate your look.

Sharing is caring – Organise a swapping evening with your friends

For the ladies it makes for an amazing opportunity to try new styles, experiment with colours and get the most honest of feedback from your gal pals. I get so much joy from lending my much-loved pieces to pals and borrowing coveted pieces from their wardrobes in return. This is especially fun if you do want to ramp up the style stakes with a statement hat or fascinator without blowing your budget. For the chaps no doubt your gang of pals have fancy Panama hats and pocket squares aplenty to share out.

Lacking inspiration? – look to Instagram for ideas

Sometimes it can be hard to come up with an outfit idea from scratch so look to your favourite fashionistas and try to emulate your favourite of their looks. It is definitely worth checking out the previous winners of Style Awards at your chosen racecourse if you have your eye on the prize as then you are sure to know what the judges will look for. More often than not you will already own a piece that has the same style and shape of a standout look so then it’s just a case of sourcing similar accessories.

Be Brave

For me, a winning look typically has a terrific hat or headpiece that sets it off and ensures you stand out from the crowd. This applies to both the chaps and the gals so, for the menfolk, you can’t beat a swish Panama hat or trilby.

For the ladies, seek out a stylish headpiece to compliment your look and don’t be afraid to push the boat out though for me its statement hat or dress but not both. Choosing a hat can be daunting so check out hat rental agencies such as The Cotswold Hat Club, Lizzies Hats and The Hat Club, each offering a premium collection of millinery, all available to hire with their fabulous women owners lending style advice as part of the deal.

The result - a little more cash for a flutter on the horses and no problem of where to stash a cumbersome hat box after your outing.

Rentals gone Mental

Celebrities championed this at events like London Fashion Week, normalising this sustainable concept and making it a viable way to dress to impress while maintaining your green credentials and managing the purse strings!

The best of the platforms Hurr, My Wardrobe HQ and The Bag Butler who each offer daily/weekly loans of sought-after pieces as well as wardrobe staples for a fraction of the cost of buying.

Prepare For All Weathers

A winning look doesn’t have to be a prize winner. Rather it is one that lets you enjoy your race day from heady start to exhausted, sun kissed finish.

Never scrimp on footwear and opt for a stylish espadrille or block heel rather than a stiletto heel that will only leave you stuck in the grass. Same for the chaps as it is for the ladies - don’t wear a brand-new pair of shoes without socks or blister plasters on hand as otherwise they will torture you.

And don’t forget the unpredictability of the British weather - a smart jacket or shawl that compliments your look will make the difference between sunburnt or shivering!