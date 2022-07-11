THE results are in from the Royal Ascot Charity Day at Chepstow Racecourse, and this year the event raised a remarkable £72,000 for the Noah’s Ark Charity.

In the midst of economic problems and rising costs, it’s an eye-catching achievement that once again highlights the success charities can achieve when they link-up with horse racing to raise funds.

The event was held during Royal Ascot week, on Ladies Day, and featured a three-course lunch at The View restaurant, live multi-screen TV coverage from Ascot, a raffle and auction as well as the annual ladies’ hat competition.

This year, the money raised will go towards the Noah’s Ark Charity’s Jungle Ward Appeal, which is raising funds for children with complex medical conditions at the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales in Cardiff.

The aim is to raise a total of £1m for affected children, including those with brain injuries and children in mental health crisis, who have previously had to travel further afield for specialist treatment.

The tens of thousands of pounds raised on the day at Chepstow will go directly to Jungle Ward, helping transform it into a bright, stimulating environment for children and their families.

Chepstow Plant International have been organising the Royal Ascot Charity Day at their hometown racecourse since 2002.

In that time, they have raised nearly £600,000 at the course.

Trustee and Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity vice-chair Julie Hayward said: “The Noah’s Ark Charity exists to ensure brighter todays and better tomorrows for the 73,000 children who receive care at the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales each year.

“We make sure that treatment and outcomes for young patients continue to improve by funding new and innovative medical equipment and facilities.

“We support children and their families in the here and now through our emotional support service and the much-loved play specialist service, and we make the hospital a less frightening place for children by sprinkling some fun into their hospital days.”

As Noah’s Ark Charity supporters tucked into their meals at The View, they were able to take in the best of the stunning outfits and high fashion finery from Ladies Day at Ascot, as well as enjoying a flutter.

The Queen may have been unable to make Ascot this year due to health concerns, but there was a hugely emotional last public appearance from Dame Deborah James, the campaigner who passed away days afterwards following her long fight with bowel cancer.

Dame Deborah’s visit, covered widely across the media, highlighted the long-standing relationship between charitable campaigning and the sport of racing.

With regard to Chepstow and the racecourse’s established link with the Noah’s Ark Charity, Ms Hayward added: “There is a long-standing relationship with Chepstow Racecourse and the charity.

“We have had charity days at race meetings with a standout highlight being the Welsh Grand National when children, who had been patients in the hospital, were able to come to the races and take part in the parade before the big race and join in with the singing of the Welsh national anthem.

“We have also had some family days for the children and their families. We have also arranged many bucket collections at race meetings to raise money for the Noah’s Ark Charity.

“The racecourse is fantastic at hospitality, so it provides a great relationship.”

In recent weeks, Chepstow Racecourse has held events to raise money for the victims of the war in Ukraine, for Brain Tumour Research, for Llamau, the charity that works to alleviate homelessness across Wales, and is looking towards Chepstow Military Raceday later this year.

Chepstow executive director Phil Bell said: “There is a very strong relationship between racing and charitable fundraising and that is particularly evident here at Chepstow.

“We support a wide variety of charities and those organisations find that race days are the perfect opportunity to both raise money and heighten awareness for their campaigns.

“Over recent years, we have helped charities raise hundreds of thousands of pounds as well as highlighting so many worthwhile causes.”