AN ABERGAVENNY care home had a visit from an MP and the community as part of Care Home Open Week.

Foxhunters Care Community opened its doors to families of residents and members of the local community for the week – which ran from June 27 to July 3.

Monmouth MP David Davies was in attendance, and he spoke to residents and joined a digital games session designed to help people living with dementia.

Foxhunters Care Community is part of Dormy Care Communities and provides a mix of residential, nursing and dementia care. It is a 70-bed care home.

Wendy Westbury of Dormy Care Communities said: “Foxhunters Care Community were delighted to welcome David back to their home and the ladies and gentlemen said how lovely it was to chat with him.

“We are all about championing social care and Care Home Open Week is a wonderful opportunity for us to engage with the local community and showcase the wonderful facilities in our home.”

Mr Davies said: “This is the ideal time to celebrate all those who work in adult social care, which is a vital part of making a civilised society.

“Care Home Open Week seeks to shine a spotlight on the incredible value of the social care sector, and I was thoroughly impressed by what I saw at Foxhunters.

“I knew when I visited back in 2018 that it was going to be a success and deliver quality care in the very best environment.”

Care Home Open Week is led by Championing Social Care to encourage communities to engage with care home residents and the people who care for them and to celebrate the value of social care.