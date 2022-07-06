A CWMBRAN man has been arrested following a crash which closed a road near Newport High School yesterday afternoon.

The crash, which occurred at around 3.40pm yesterday, happened on Bettws Lane in Newport.

Two cars and a motorbike were involved and Gwent Police officers attended to assist with traffic management.

Personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended.

No injuries were reported.

A 32-year-old man from Cwmbran was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He was later released under investigation.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re asking for anyone who was in the area around this time or those with CCTV or dashcam footage to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200224359, with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."