RESIDENTS were told they could not leave their homes and streets were blocked off last night after a teenager suffered 'stab wounds to the face' in a Newport incident.

Members of the community and local traders spoke of their shock after emergency services decended on the Caerleon Road area, next to the city's cenotaph in Clarence Place, yesterday evening - Tuesday, July 5 - at around 5.35pm.

The emergency response came following reports of disorder involving a number of people.

Today, Gwent Police has confirmed that during this incident, a 17-year-old male from the local area suffered stab wounds to the face.

He was treated at the scene by crews from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and taken to the University Hospital of Wales for further treatment.

Emergency services at the scene on July 5

Residents living near the scene say roads were blocked until 9pm and they were told not to leave their homes. Some are so unerved by the incident they are considering walking around in groups.

Resident Darral Willmott said: "It is quite shocking, as it was right outside, there are still traces of blood on the road and round the corner. I think it happened at the back of the neon, the paramedics were treating him across the road from our doorstep.

"It is not the nicest of things, this area has been unsafe recently which is a shock as we have been here eight years, and it has gone down a little bit. I feel safe but it opens your eyes to what is going on around you."

Gareth Lille, 21, another resident said: "It happens, it's bound to especially around the alley. It is a bit worrying as we couldn’t go out, we couldn’t leave, they blocked off all these houses, my mum couldn’t go shopping until about 9pm.

"I know it is safe around here, we got deadlock on our door, so we feel safe, it is just an unfortunate event really. We been here for five years and it’s the first time we have had a stabbing around here."

One trader, who did not want to be named, said: "It is quite nerve wracking, we haven’t been told what’s going on and we don’t know if we should be worrying, as we part rent the back and we walk around that street.

“I think we need to walk out of here as a group, it would have been nice to know what happened, we see druggies a lot as the back street is known for dealers.”

Another trader added: "I feel safe here, there is a lot of problems with junkies because of the hostel, it is not nice for customers but the hostel is closing down they are moving them along."

This investigation remains ongoing, with a representative from the police saying that they are working to “establish the circumstances around the incident”.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information as to the circumstances surrounding the disorder, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 2200224469.