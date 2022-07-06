GWENT Police have launched a search for a Newport woman who is on the run after being convicted of greivous bodily harm.

Karlie Tuft, 32, failed to appear in court for sentencing yesterday.

Tuft was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent at Cardiff Crown Court on June 27.

She is described as 5ft 2ins with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo of two stars on the left side of her neck, a butterfly on her ankle and a gun on right thigh.

She has a piercing on her bottom left lip.

Tuft and her boyfriend John Jackson were jailed for a combined total of more than 10 years after a woman’s face was slashed with a knife and the lives of her young children threatened.

Tuft launched the unprovoked attack before Jackson told Bianca Beaumont he would kill her family if she told the police.

Tuft who has a history of violence, was sentenced in her absence after going on the run and failing to attend her trial.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We have actively been seeking the whereabouts of Karlie since she failed to appear in court, and we're asking the public for their assistance.

"Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 2100061623, you can also message us on our social media pages.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org."