A MAN has been charged with cocaine trafficking offences.
Richard Rees, 44, of Hodges Crescent, Pengam, near Blackwood, did not enter pleas when he appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.
He is accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.
Judge Timothy Petts set a provisional trial date of November 24.
Rees was remanded in custody.
