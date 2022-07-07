Stagecoach South Wales have welcomed two new bus drivers in Porth depot. Lorna Jenkins and Jake Thomas will be connecting communities across Rhondda Cynon Taf, making sure customers can get where they need to be.

Lorna Jenkins, who was a support worker for 19 years, supporting mental health and learning disabilities decided that she was ready for a new challenge and career as a bus driver. Lorna applied for the job because she loves driving and interacting with people and felt that bus driving would give her both. Lorna said: “I'm really looking forward to meeting people across all routes and communities. There’s a fantastic team at Porth who have helped me since I started and I’m honoured to become a bus driver, I think it’s a great job”.