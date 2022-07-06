A TECH company is to relocate its headquarters to Celtic Way, in a move which could create 290 new jobs.

SPTS Technologies, which creates and sells semiconductor equipment to the microelectronics industry, has been granted planning permission to build a three-storey “contemporary” manufacturing and sales base just off Imperial Way.

Currently the company is based in Ringland.

At a council planning committee meeting on Wednesday, July 6, councillors were told that a number of enquiries had been lodged to make use of the former site.

SPTS’s development is expected to ensure the company can increase its number of Newport-based employees from 360 to 650.

An artist's impression of the new site. Picture: SPTS Technologies

At the meeting, Cllr Trevor Watkins, said: “It’s nice to see another high-tech company coming in to the area and it’s a great opportunity for residents.”

Councillors unanimously approved the plans, subject to a Section 106 agreement. SPTS Technologies has agreed to contribute £50,000 towards the provision of a new cycle and pedestrian route that will serve the development.

Cllr Watkins, who represents the Tredegar Park and Marshfield ward, where the plans are located, requested that the footpaths and cycle lanes have adequate lighting so that they could be used by those on night shifts.

Prior to the committee’s decision, concerns were raised by the head of city services at the council – they objected to the application due to the shortfall of 40 car parking spaces.

But, planning officer Grant Hawkins said the parking shortfall is justified by the shift to encouraging employees to use public transport and active travel, such as walking or cycling.

In total, 438 car parking spaces are proposed – 24 per cent of which have electric charging points – in addition to 21 motorcycle spaces.

Natural Resources Wales has requested a Dormouse Conservation Assessment is undertaken prior to construction as a condition of the planning permission.

Similar plans were approved by the committee in February 2022, but before it was formally determined, SPTS informed the council that it wanted to change the design and layout of the proposed building – this resulted in fresh plans needing to be submitted.