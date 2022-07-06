NEWPORT Market’s underground vaults are a step closer to being open to the public.

Historically the vaults were used for the intake and storage of goods linked to the market stalls. Now, plans have been approved for shops, restaurants, offices and leisure spaces to be located underneath the market.

Developers LoftCo, who are responsible for the multi-million pound transformation of Newport Market, has stated the vaults will include a bar, a tattoo parlour, and a gaming room.

Planning permission for the change of use was unanimously granted by Newport City Council’s planning committee – but listed building consent (LBC), which is currently under consideration, will need to be obtained before work can begin on the vaults.

At the meeting held on Wednesday, July 6, senior planning officer Gail Parkhouse told the committee that internal work would be undertaken to ensure the vaults were ventilated.

Cllr Trevor Watkins had concerns that the Grade II-listed building’s windows would be effected in the development. But he was reassured by Mrs Parkhouse that the windows would only be refurbished and will be protected in the LBC.

The current lift will be replaced by toilets and a new accessible lift will be installed to ensure that those with disabilities can access the vaults.