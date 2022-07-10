THREE benches have been removed in the Pill area of Newport after they became a haven for drug addicts and 'rowdy' street drinkers.

A bench next to A.B.Florist on Commercial Road, and two next to Jamia Mosque, were removed after petitions from businesses and residents after a rise in rowdy behaviour.

The benches were removed due to vandalism and littering by drug users and drinkers who congregate at the site. Since the removal of the benches on Monday last week there has repotedly been an improvement in anti-social behaviour problems.

Business owner Ann Barton runs the florist shop, and says she is delighted that the benches have been removed as it has become more peaceful in the area.

She said: “It’s great that they have been removed as there is nowhere for alcoholics or drug users to sit. I would look outside to see them covered in sick, urine, poo and other substances.

“We have had to call ambulances regularly as we thought they were dead, but they were just off their face.

“Nobody wanted to walk past here due to the swearing and fighting happening on a regular basis, there are empty shops which we haven’t had for years.

“Another trader was thinking about leaving but are now staying as we are having a lot more police response and the streets look cleaner.

“It is sad for the disabled or elderly who can’t sit down, but they couldn’t do that due to the state of the benches anyway, so I am very pleased about the removal as it has made a terrific difference.”

Due to the amount of anti-social behaviour in the area, residents and traders complained to local councillors to get the benches removed.

Despite complaints there has been a mixed reaction from residents about the elderly, disabled and families not having the appropriate resting place to sit between journeys.

Peter Jenkins, a Newport resident, said: “It is not fair to the genuine people of Pill who like to sit down with kids, shopping or those with disabilities that can’t walk far.

“What are we going to do now that we can’t sit anywhere, especially when getting off the bus on Cardiff Road and walking to Asda? The council have taken away our resting place.”

Labour councillor for Pill Cllr Saeed Adan told the Argus that residents were complaining about the misuse of the benches.

He said: "The bench removal is linked to antisocial behaviour on and around the benches.

"We have recieved a lot of positive feedback and it has been applauded by many residents and local business owners and worshippers in the nearby mosque.

"We hope that the removal of the benches will reduce anti social behaviour on Commercial Road and improve community quality of life."

A spokesperson from Newport City Council said: "Newport City Council removed the benches at the request of Gwent Police and in response to the concerns of residents and businesses about anti-social behaviour issues."