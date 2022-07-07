A CEREMONY to celebrate the re-opening of Cwmcarn Forest Drive has taken place, one year since it reopened after six years closed to visitors.

Cwmcarn Forest Drive officially re-opened to the public on June 21 last year, but coronavirus restrictions in place at the time meant an official re-opening ceremony was unable to take place.

The attraction had been closed for six years to allow for 160,000 larch trees that had been infected with Phytophthora ramorum, or larch disease, to be felled.

This week, to mark one year since it re-opened, representatives from the local community groups, Friends of Cwmcarn Forest Drive, and the Twmbarlwm Society, who were fundamental to the success of the re-opening, joined elected officials for a tour of the Drive.

As part of the tour, three new Copper Beech trees were planted near to the activity playground at car park four to mark the one-year anniversary.

The seven-mile Forest Drive – the only one of its kind in Wales – was given a brand-new lease of life last year, when it underwent a 12-month re-development and was significantly transformed as a result of a successful collaboration between Natural Resources Wales (NRW) Caerphilly County Borough Council (CCBC) and the community.

The site was designed to be as inclusive as possible and offers something for every type of visitor - from mountain bike trails to quiet areas for mindfulness and wellbeing, to educational trails where little explorers can learn more about the forest and its creatures.

Several new all-ability trails were also created with access for all, along with many new picnic seating areas for leisurely lunches and a wooden cabin with panoramic views over the valley.

Geminie Drinkwater, senior land management officer for Natural Resources Wales said: “It’s been truly fantastic to be able to welcome so many visitors from across Wales back to this beautiful and unique site.

“Cwmcarn is such an important asset and provides a valuable greenspace for both local residents and tourists alike. The last two years has shown us just how important places like this are.

“Today was an opportunity to for us to be able to come together and celebrate everything that has been collectively achieved in re-developing the Forest Drive.

“From the beginning of this project, we’ve seen tremendous support and involvement from both individuals and local community groups, who have been fundamental in helping to shape the drive into what you see here today.”

Cllr Jamie Pritchard said: "The site now boasts a wide range of new and improved facilities including, state-of-the-art accommodation, and an award winning visitor centre all set within a beautiful backdrop.

"This truly demonstrates our commitment to work together with our partners to continue to invest and improve our services now and for future generations.”

The admission costs for the drive is £8 for a car, £4 for a motorbike, £15 for a minibus and £30 for a coach. The payment is cash only at the barrier.