TWO Monmouth students have been recognised with a global honour in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Teenagers Holly and Emily Walker have been given one the of the highest accolades a young person can achieve in the UK for social action or humanitarian efforts – The Diana Award.

The students, from Monmouth School for Girls, were hailed at the 2022 Virtual Diana Award Ceremony on Friday, July 1.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, The Diana Award is given out each year by the charity of the same name to 200 young people across the UK and around the world supported by both her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.

The Diana Award is bestowed upon inspiring, courageous, compassionate young people, positively transforming the lives of others.

Emily and Holly, from Devauden, have raised more than £185,000 for Cancer Research Wales in memory of their brother Tom, who died from acute myeloid leukaemia in June 2018.

Earlier this year, the sisters scooped the Young Fundraisers of the Year honour at the Child of Wales Awards 2022 in Cardiff.

In June 2021, they received a UK Point of Light award, which is from the Prime Minister and recognises outstanding individuals who are making a positive impact in their community.

Jessica Miles, headteacher at Monmouth School for Girls, said: “Holly and Emily have been an inspiration to us all, at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools.

“Their positive and uplifting approach has been recognised by their fellow pupils and parents and galvanised a whole community to take part in fund-raising initiatives.

“They have both grown in confidence and maturity and their fund-raising has given them an important focus and clear goal during an incredibly difficult period of time.

“Holly and Emily remain driven to keeping their brother’s memory alive and their achievements have been supported by thousands of people who are all continuing to shine a bright light on Tom.”

Tessy Ojo CBE, chief executive of The Diana Award, said: “We warmly congratulate Holly and Emily, and all our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and across the world who are changemakers for their generation.

“It is especially poignant as we remember Princess Diana 25 years on. We know by receiving this honour Holly and Emily will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens.”