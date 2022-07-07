GWENT'S only Conservative MP has vowed he "will not take the role" of Welsh secretary after the latest slew of government resignations.

David TC Davies, who represents Monmouth, currently serves as a parliamentary under-secretary (a supporting ministerial role) in the Welsh Office, which until last night was led by Simon Hart.

But Mr Hart announced he was quitting the government at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, following a flurry of resignations from other Tory MPs throughout the day over Boris Johnson's leadership.

He was the third cabinet member to resign this week, following Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid stepping down as chancellor and health secretary, respectively - as of 7.30am on Thursday, a fourth, Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis, has also quit.

Other senior cabinet figures including home secretary Priti Patel and levelling-up secretary Michael Gove have also told the prime minister to resign. Mr Gove was sacked by Mr Johnson last night.

. @Simonhartmp It has been a privilege to work for Simon who did a great job as Sec of State for Wales. We should not be in the position of losing decent and hard working Ministers. I made clear last night that I will not take the role. pic.twitter.com/V3vNpc4eEs — David TC Davies MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@DavidTCDavies) July 7, 2022

Amid the crisis in Westminster, questions will now invariably be raised as to who will be given the vacant Welsh secretary position.

But Mr Davies, who has represented for 17 years and has consistently backed Mr Johnson since he became PM, has already said he would not consider taking the helm at the Welsh Office.

On Twitter, he thanked the outgoing Mr Hart for "a great job" and said it had been a "privilege" to work alongside him.

He added: "We should not be in the position of losing decent and hard working Ministers. I made clear last night that I will not take the role."

The Argus has contacted Mr Davies for further comment.