A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JAKE MASON, 24, of Birchgrove, Tirphil, Caerphilly, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he was found guilty following a trial of assault by beating and intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on September 8, 2021.

He was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order and must pay £300 in compensation and costs.

MICHAEL BUSHROD, 23, of Melin Street, Cwmfelinfach, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to being charge of a motor vehicle at Nine Mile Point Industrial Estate whilst unfit to drive through drugs on January 19.

He was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JACK ADAIR ALDERDICE, 34, of Bassaleg Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £547 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Cinderhill Street, Monmouth, on December 12, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

ANDREW STEPHEN CALDWELL, 30, of Rising Sun Court, Abertillery, was sentenced to a 24-month community order after he was found guilty following a trial of assault by beating on March 7.

He must attend a 30-day “Building Better Relationships” programme, was made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for eight weeks between 7pm and 7am and a two-year restraining order and must pay £715 in costs and a surcharge.

JOHN SAUNDERS, 43, of Prince Street, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he was found guilty of following a trial of stalking between April 1, 2021 and September 17, 2021.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a two-year restraining order and he must pay £595 in costs and a surcharge.

RAHMAN ROSTOMI, 32, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at West Drayton, London, on September 9, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

OWAIN JAMES BROWN, 45, of Ael Y Bryn Terrace, Treowen, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT DEAN CODY, 54, of Old Pant Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KATE CHAPPELL, 36, of Lewis Lewis Avenue, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

BENJAMIN GREENE, 45, of Monk Street, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Dixton Road on December 30, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID GROWCOTT, 45, of Ty Isaf Park Road, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £609 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Park View Gardens, Newport, on March 26.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CYNTHIA LUMKA SHENXANE, 61, of Keynsham Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.