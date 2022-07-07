A MAN has pleaded not guilty to charges of affray and being armed with a meat cleaver and knife in public.

Karl Drummond, 47, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, denied the charges during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The prosecution claim the allegations took place at Bryn Aber on June 3.

Judge Timothy Petts set a trial date of November 30.

Drummond was remanded in custody.