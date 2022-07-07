A MAN has pleaded not guilty to charges of affray and being armed with a meat cleaver and knife in public.
Karl Drummond, 47, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, denied the charges during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The prosecution claim the allegations took place at Bryn Aber on June 3.
Judge Timothy Petts set a trial date of November 30.
Drummond was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article