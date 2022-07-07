POLICE are on the hunt for a man in connection with a burglary investigation.

Gwent Police are appealing for information to find 29-year-old Nicholas Bradbeer from Pontlottyn, Rhymney.

They would like to speak to Bradbeer in connection with an investigation into a burglary.

What Gwent Police said:

He has links to Pontlottyn and Rhymney.

How to contact Gwent Police:

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Bradbeer is urged to contact Gwent Police, quoting 2200208287.

People can do this by:

  • Calling 101;
  • Messaging Gwent Police via Facebook;
  • Messaging Gwent Police via Twitter.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.