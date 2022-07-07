POLICE are on the hunt for a man in connection with a burglary investigation.
Gwent Police are appealing for information to find 29-year-old Nicholas Bradbeer from Pontlottyn, Rhymney.
They would like to speak to Bradbeer in connection with an investigation into a burglary.
What Gwent Police said:
How to contact Gwent Police:
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Bradbeer is urged to contact Gwent Police, quoting 2200208287.
People can do this by:
- Calling 101;
- Messaging Gwent Police via Facebook;
- Messaging Gwent Police via Twitter.
Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
