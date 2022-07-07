A TEENAGE boy has died after falling at a quarry in Abersychan.

Police said another teenager who also fell at the quarry is in a critical condition in hospital.

Officers are now appealing to the public for any information that could help their investigation into the incident.

The teenager who died is a 15-year-old boy from the Pontypool area, police confirmed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after the emergency services were called.

Meanwhile, the other child, a 14-year-old girl from Blaenavon, has suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales for treatment.

Gwent Police said the boy's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The force is now investigating the incident.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2200225719.

You can also send a direct message with information to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can contact report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it had sent several crews to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "At approximately 6.55pm on Wednesday, July 6, we received a request to assist the ambulance service at The Quarry, Abersychan.

"Crews from Abersychan, New Inn and Malpas attended the scene.

"A stop message was received at approximately 9.21pm."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at approximately 6.30pm on July 6 to an incident at the Abersychan Quarry near Pontypool.

"We deployed two rapid response vehicles, two emergency ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene."