A MAN used “appalling” racist and homophobic slurs to abuse police officers as he was being arrested.

Joseph Kearney used slurs against black, Jewish and gay people as he was being taken into custody on suspicion of using a shovel to vandalise a car.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, said police were called to Ariel Reach in the Pill area of Newport to investigate an allegation of criminal damage.

The 29-year-old began abusing officers from his kitchen window and was handcuffed after they went into his house.

As he was being taken to a police van he unleashed a volley of racist and foul-mouthed abuse at them.

MORE NEWS: Man threatened to petrol bomb woman and kidnap her dog

At Cardiff Crown Court Mr Gobir played the incident which was captured on one officer’s body worn camera.

Kearney, of Ariel Reach, Newport, pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

The offence took place at around 10.45pm on Friday, November 19, 2021, and put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed last May.

That was for the theft of a body camera that was attached to lanyard worn by a manager at the Godfrey Morgan in Newport in August 2020.

Kearney had six convictions for nine offences, including assaulting a police officer, criminal damage and public disorder.

No action was taken over the alleged attack on the car with a shovel.

Harry Baker, representing Kearney, said in mitigation: “He apologises for his behaviour.

“His mother is here and has seen that film and she will no doubt be horrified at looking at her son like that.

“When the defendant saw the footage he had his head in his hands.

“It was an unpleasant incident for the police to deal with.”

The court heard how Kearney was unable to perform unpaid work in the community as he is on “sickness benefit” and claims £830 a month.

The judge, Recorder David Elias QC, told him: “You used appalling language and behaviour towards those police officers and that behaviour would have been heard by those in the street.

“You used both homophobic and racist language.”

He said it would be “unjust” to activate the suspended prison sentence but warned the defendant: “This is very much the last chance. Do you understand that?”

Kearney was fined £200, ordered to pay £420 costs and a £95 surcharge.

Additional rehabilitation activity requirement days were also added to his existing suspended sentence.