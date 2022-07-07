POLICE have made two arrests after a teenager in Newport was treated for stab wounds to his face.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said officers were called out at around 5.35pm on Tuesday to respond to a report of disorder "between several people".
The reported incident happened in the Town Bridge and Caerleon Road area of the city.
"A 17-year-old man from the area sustained minor stab wounds to the face and was taken to University Hospital of Wales for treatment," the police spokesperson said.
"He was later arrested and charged with threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place."
Another man, a 19-year-old from Newport, has also been arrested under suspicion of assault and remains in police custody, the force confirmed.
The police investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log number 2200224469.
You can also send the force a direct message with information on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
