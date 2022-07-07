SHOPPERS in Newport city centre today reacted to news of Boris Johnson's resignation following mounting pressure from his party.

As the prime minister addressed the nation on the steps of Downing Street today, shoppers told of their hope for a less disruptive leader and for someone who will address cost of living issues.

Anthony Evans, Newport, said: "The country will be better with him gone, but the cost of living will stay the same no matter who replaces him. The new prime minister needs to speak the truth, that’s all they can do."

One elderly woman said: “He had to go! I think it will improve without him. The new prime minister needs to help with the cost of living, they have got to help. We can’t keep living like this, there is plenty of money around, but they won’t release it.”

James O’Connor: “It is excellent news, but it is too late. The new prime minister needs to honour internationally commitments, they need to look at the standing of the UK more seriously in the world, they need to take a true leadership role.

“There are a lot of things that need to be grappled with, his happy-go-lucky media equipped approach isn’t good enough anymore, it needs to be someone who thinks and pauses and behaves in a state-like manner.

“There is a difficult decision we need to make about the society we are and how we want to help those who are less fortunate, there is a huge responsibility in that. The first step is to restore our reputation as a serious, trustworthy partner that we can rely on.”

Ray Atwell said: “In the end he had to go, he was getting too disruptive to government so move on, the future generation is going to pay for his mistakes.

“In a way I am not surprised he’s gone, if he didn’t mastermind the covid vaccinations they would have still been waiting in Europe.”

Another shopper said: “It is blessing in disguise that he has gone, he told lies.”

A young mum told the Argus: “He should of never been in power in the first place, it's great for us who are mums that he is gone.

“The future generation is suffering as they can’t go to work or afford anywhere to live because he screwed it up. The new prime minister needs to help with the rising costs of living, there needs to be more support for mums, as I would love to go back to work to improve my mental health, but the childcare is expensive. “

Another woman said: “I think he has done a lot of good with covid and Ukraine, but when he tells lies that is a different story.”