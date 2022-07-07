A MISCONDUCT hearing into the actions of three senior Gwent Police officers – which is being held behind closed doors – will be concluded in September.

The hearing into the conduct of chief superintendent Marc Budden, chief superintendent Mark Warrender and chief inspector Paul Staniforth began in April.

The three officers face allegations of gross misconduct, which they all deny.

Chief superintendent Budden and chief superintendent Warrender were suspended following an alleged incident at a retirement party held in Cardiff in June 2019 for former Gwent Police chief constable Julian Williams.

The press and public will be excluded from proceedings, with only a brief summary released afterwards.

This decision was criticised by two Senedd members, who said it was important for the public to have confidence in the police, and the Argus was among the media organisations to call for the decision to be reversed.

Earlier this year, Gwent Police confirmed the hearing would run well into the summer – due to “the availability of the legal representatives in this complex case”.

And now, a more concrete date has been confirmed.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “The LQC (Legally Qualified Chair) has confirmed that the findings in respect of the standards of professional behaviour and outcomes will be available by mid-September.”

The allegations in full are as follows: