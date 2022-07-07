A DODGY former GP manager was moonlighting by selling fake designer gear that included Mulberry purses, Ted Baker handbags and Michael Kors watches.

Lisa Jane Bedding, 61, from Pontypool, who used to run Llanyravon Surgery in Cwmbran, could have made £150,000 from crime, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Lee Reynolds, prosecuting, said: “This is a case where the defendant has pleaded guilty in the magistrates’ court to 12 offences, 11 of which were under the Trade Marks Act and one under the Fraud Act.

“Essentially it is alleged that she, and accepted, over a sustained period of time was involved in the sale of counterfeit merchandise.”

Bedding’s sentencing was adjourned for the prosecution to calculate how much it will claim the defendant profited by.

Mr Reynolds told the judge, Recorder David Elias QC: “Of course your honour will also be aware that the recent newly issued sentencing guidelines for offences of counterfeiting ask the court to consider the value of the items sold as if those goods were genuine and so it is accepted by the prosecution that some more work needs to be done with regard to the value.

“We have bank statements suggesting that the defendant has what appears to be an unexplained income.

“I appreciate this is not the Proceeds of Crime Act but we would say that there is an extremely strong inference that income into her bank account when she is operating effectively in a cash business is likely to be considered that of counterfeit proceeds given that the prosecution can prove that she has been involved in it since at least 2016.

“We will need to break down the £150,000 figure, how we arrive at it and what credits in the bank statements we are relying upon.”

Heath Edwards, representing Bedding, said: “This is a case where we will I think require a forensic accountant.”

Recorder Elias adjourned the case until September 7 for a progress hearing.

Bedding, of Cwmavon Road, Pontypool, was granted unconditional bail until that date.

She is being prosecuted by Torfaen council trading standards.