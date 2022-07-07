Whether you’re looking for some gift inspiration or simply an excuse to treat yourself to some chocolate, there’s no better time to snack on your favourite bar than World Chocolate Day.

The occasion lands on Thursday, July 7 and it’s a celebration we can get behind.

We’ve rounded up some chocolate hampers and gifts that you and your loved ones can enjoy this week and beyond.

Chocolate hampers and gifts from Hotel Chocolat, Fortnum & Mason and more

Hotel Chocolat – Summer Desserts Sleekster

Say hello to summer and the ideal snack with the Summer Desserts Sleekster.

Whether they’re for sharing or adding to your secret stash of goodies when you’re watching your favourite TV series, this box of chocolates is full of flavour.

Why not give the Carrot Cake one a try or indulge in Passionfruit Cheesecake?

This box of chocolates can be yours for £23.50 via the Hotel Chocolat website.

Fortnum & Mason – Milk & Dark Rose & Violet Creams

Tuck into this box of chocolates that are made using natural flower oils.

You can choose between different sized boxes and dark chocolate or both milk and dark chocolate.

Whatever the occasion, there’s plenty of boxes to choose from.

Add them to your basket now for £17.95 (120g) via the Fortnum & Mason website.

M&S – Taste of Belgium Chocolate Gift Bag

This bag would make the ideal gift this World Chocolate Day or if you’re wanting to try a few new chocolate treats.

It comes with cookies, truffles, biscuits and more, all packaged in a gift bag.

For £30, you can add it to your basket via the Marks and Spencer website.

Alternatively, try Swiss chocolate with the Taste of Switzerland Chocolate Gift Bag for £20.

Whittard – The Signature Hot Chocolate Hamper

Chocolate doesn’t have to come in solid form to taste good, why not treat yourself to a hot chocolate and get cosy watching your favourite film?

Included in the hamper is mini marshmallows, two tins of hot chocolate plus two glasses and more.

It can be yours from £55 via the Whittard website.