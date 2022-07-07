Amid the news of Boris Johnson planning to resign as Prime Minister, Suella Braverman is the first person to launch a bid for leadership of the Conservative Party.

The Attorney General gave an interview to ITV's Robert Peston on Wednesday evening in which she voiced her unhappiness over the Prime Minister's behaviour in recent days.

When asked if she would consider running for Prime Minister she said she would.

Ms Braverman added: "Yes. If there is a leadership contest, I will put my name into the ring. I love this country. My parents came here with absolutely nothing and it was Britain that gave them hope, security and opportunity and afforded me incredible opportunities in education and my career.

"I owe a debt of gratitude to this country and to serve as Prime Minister would be the greatest honour so yes I will try."

Ms Braverman has served on Boris Johnson's Cabinet as the Attorney General since 2020, and became an MP in 2015 for the seat of Fareham.

According to The Scotsman, she specialised in commercial litigation, judicial review, immigration and planning law at No5 Chambers in London following her studes at university.

It was in 2005 she went into politics, contesting the seat of Leicester East, but she lost out to Labour candidate Keith Vaz.

What does the Attorney General do?





On the Government website it states that the Attorney General is the chief legal adviser to the Crown and has a number of responsibilities.

This includes "dealing with (amongst others) questions of international law, human rights, devolution and COVID-19 issues" and overseeing aspects of all major international and domestic litigation involving the Government.

Why did Boris Johnson resign?





Mr Johnson's resignation comes after the Prime Minister haemorrhaged support among his ministers and MPs.

More than 50 MPs have resigned from government or party roles since Tuesday night, when the mass exodus was triggered by the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister had sought to defy his critics and carry on in office, despite warnings from Cabinet colleagues that this was not sustainable.

But resignations continued and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi – who was only appointed to the role on Tuesday – went public with his call for the Prime Minister to quit, which seemed to edge him towards a decision.