SINCE NEWPORT market reopened in March – following a significant redevelopment – it has been a hub for independent business.

Along with an array of stall holders, a pop-up artisan market, and plans to bring the underground vaults back into use, the historical building can also be used for events.

Newport Market's event manager, Sasha Masters, showed our reporter around their three main event spaces and spoke about the options available.

Upstairs gallery

When Newport Market reopened in March many were curious about the upstairs space, which is closed to the public.

The gallery space has been rennovated, in keeping with the new design of the market, and is a "blank canvas" for larger events according to Ms Masters.

Th area has 250 seats making it suitable for large events including award shows, parties, weddings, and other functions.

Comedy club is based there, with a Christmas party – with a DJ and dancing – and pantomime in the pipeline.

“The market is exclusively small businesses, who may not want to host their own Christmas parties,” explained Ms Masters.

“The Christmas party will be something for the whole community.

“People have asked when upstairs will be open – it already is, but for private events, and it is completely flexible. “This space has been used a lot, with an event booked for every day in July.” The events space is a "blank canvas" which can be adapted for events

The upstairs space has an exclusive bar and kitchen, so people are able to bring in catering or make use of vendors on-site.

There's also a wellness studio, which can double up as a meeting room for businesses.

The wellness studio offers yoga, but the market team are on the look out o a yoga instructor to offer more at the studio.

Downstairs and Sip bar

People are also able to book exclusive use of Sip bar and the area – based near the High Street entrance of Newport Market – for events.

It has brand new tables and seating for 50+ people but this can be cleared if people desire a more open space.

The area will be sectioned off when used for private events and guests will have exclusivity of Sip for events booked between Wednesday and Sunday.

Food court

The food court – central to the ground floor at Newport Market – has proven popular, with food vendors offering flavours from all over the world from Wednesday to Sunday each week.

There is a raised platform sectioned off which can be booked for smaller events – these must have at least 20 people and can go up to 40 people.

How to book events space at Newport Market

Enquries can be e-mailed to events@newport-market.co.uk