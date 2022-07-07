A BODY found in Caerleon has been identified as that of missing Newport man, Sam Gwilliam.

Mr Gwilliam, 42, was reported as missing on Saturday, July 2.

A body was found in New Road, Caerleon, just after 1.40pm on Wednesday, July 6.

Gwent Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Mr Gwilliam's family have been informed and they thanked everyone who tried to find Mr Gwilliam.

Gwent Police statement in full

A Gwent Police spokesperson released the following statement on social media:

"A body of a man was found in New Road, Caerleon shortly after 1.40pm on Wednesday, July 6.

"We can confirm formal identification has taken place and the man has been identified as Sam Gwilliam, 42, from Newport, who was reported as missing to Gwent Police on Saturday, July 2.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious.

"His family and HM Coroner have been informed.

"The family wish to thank everyone who helped in trying to locate Sam."