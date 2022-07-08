A DRUG dealer who owned 127 pairs of trainers made more than £108,000 from trafficking cocaine.

Stuart Lewis, 38, from Newbridge, was jailed for three years in February and was back before Cardiff Crown Court to face a proceeds of crime hearing.

Alexander Greenwood, prosecuting, said the defendant’s benefit figure from crime was £108,243.30 and he has £31,197 which can be seized.

The judge, Recorder David Elias QC told Lewis he has three months to transfer the cash to Gwent Police or face an extra 12 months in prison.

At previous hearings it emerged that police had recovered £33,000 in cash and 127 boxes of trainers when they raided his home.

They also found 3.2kg of cannabis and more than 700 etizolam tablets, a class C drug.

Etizolam is used in the treatment of anxiety and insomnia.

Lewis, of North Road, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He also admitted possession of etizolam with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of etizolam and possessing criminal property.