CAERPHILLY MP Wayne David has called for a more effective approach to the issue of dangerous dogs and referenced the recent death of 10-year-old Jack Lis.

The Labour MP spoke about Jack in the House of Commons yesterday and said that lessons needed to be learned from his death.

Jack was killed by a XL Bully, a dog that is not featured on the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Owner Brandon Hayden, 19, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in a young offenders institute while Amy Salter, 28, was jailed for three years as the dog was kept in her home.

Jack's mother, Emma Whitfield, believes that the sentences were too lenient - a sentiment that Mr David agrees with.

Mr David said: "Nothing can bring back Jack, but all of us need to do our utmost to prevent similar tragedies in the future."

Only four dog breeds are listed in legislation as "dangerous", though Mr David argued that simply adding breeds to the list would be ineffective due to crossbreeding.

Mr David suggested a system of licensing that would prevent dangerous dogs being in the hands of unfit owners and that local authorities should have greater powers to ensure dogs are housed and trained appropriately.

Another suggestion was that the sale of dogs on the internet should be banned.

After speaking in the House of Commons, Mr David said: "The Government listened intently to the arguments I set out and I know that a great deal of work has been done on this issue.

"I am therefore hopeful that, when the political situation stabilises, the Government will come forward with firm proposals for new and more effective legislation.

"The sooner the better."