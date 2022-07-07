American actor, James Caan, known for his roles in The Godfather, Elf and Misery has died aged 82, his family has confirmed.

The famed actor was perhaps best known for his Academy Award-winning role as Sonny Corleone in the 1972 film The Godfather.

Releasing a statement on Twitter, his family wrote: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet."

The Godfather and Elf actor James Caan dies aged 82

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

Caan was also beloved for his performances in films such as Brian’s Song, El Dorado and The Gambler.

The actor was married four times and had five children, one of whom, Scott, followed him into acting, appearing in the likes of Ocean’s Eleven and Gone in 60 Seconds.

Throughout his career, he starred alongside Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall and Talia Shire in Francis Ford Coppola’s classic crime saga.

Social media has already been flooded with tributes for the popular actor with many sharing their condolences on Twitter.

Tributes flood in for The GodFather actor James Caan

Former professional basketball player Rex Chapman led tributes writing: "Rest easy, James Caan…"

Presenter Paddy McGuiness added: "Sad news. RIP the legendary James Caan."

Piers Morgan posted: " RIP James Caan, 82. Brilliant actor - loved him as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, such a ferocious, menacing, magnificent performance. Met him once at a party in LA and he was a very funny & highly entertaining man. Sad news."

One fan wrote: "Jimmy Caan, one of the best to ever do it."

While another added: "This one stings. Farewell to the blistering, broad shouldered powerhouse talent that was James Caan."