A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LEVI EDWARDS, 19, of Station Road, Rogiet, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 18 months for riding an off-road bike without due care and attention and without insurance on Chepstow Road, Caldicot, on December 12, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £364 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

TIA MORGAN, 18, of Clifton Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on June 16.

ELLIE LAWS, 20, of Wainfelin Avenue, Wainfelin, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 16 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on East Street, Newport, with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on May 1.

She was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer who had 127 pairs of trainers made £108k trafficking cannabis

DAFYDD FEWINGS, 21, of East Pentwyn, Blaina, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, on January 4.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CALLUM EVANS, 25, of Glasllwch View, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Usk Road, Pontypool, on October 17, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

WILLIAM EDWARD PRITCHARD, 41, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was jailed for 14 weeks after he pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing a TV, chocolate and meat from Tesco on June 28.

He was ordered to pay £531 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

KERRY GLYN WILLIAMS, 38, of Cefn Llwynau Street, Penybryn, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £352 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and their licence endorsed with 10 points after they admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle on Oakdale Terrace, Oakdale, Blackwood, on June 13 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in their breath, namely 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.