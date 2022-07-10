A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LAUREN SPRUCE, 25, of Pentre Tai Road, Rhiwderin, Newport, was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on May 13.

JORDAN PRICE, 26, of Brecknock Close, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for six months for driving without due care and attention on the A4048 in Tredegar on October 10, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £308 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE SURRIDGE, 31, of no fixed abode, was banned from driving for 24 months after he admitted drug driving at junction 24 of the M4 in Newport with a cannabis derivative in his blood on January 27.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ENE NECULAI, 57, of Beatty Street, Tir-Y-Berth, Caerphilly, was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, after he was found guilty following a trial of possession of a bladed article – a sickle – in public on September 30, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £748 in costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG GRAINGER, 39, of Fairoak Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Stow Hill on December 9, 2021 and with morphine in his blood on the A472 in Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly on December 19, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SARAH JAYNE SHALLCROSS, 41, of West Street, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Angel Way on June 16.

She was ordered to pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CITY TESTING CENTRE, Queen Street, Newport, were ordered to pay £860 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

REBECCA DAVIES, 40, of Stryd Camlas, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for resisting a constable in the execution of his duty on April 18.