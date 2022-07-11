A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CHANEL HULTBERG, 18, of Aberthaw Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 15 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Ringland Way on June 18.

She was ordered to pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TARAN RUDDOCK, 18, of Ashvale, Tredegar, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Castle Street on June 17.

He was ordered to pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

PAIGE REGAN, 27, of Penylan Road, Varteg, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Lower Bridge Street on June 18.

She was ordered to pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Couple jailed for 10 years after mum’s face slashed and her kids threate

CHRISTIAN SMITH, 24, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, a cocaine derivative, in his blood exceeded the prescribed limit on Cross Street on January 12.

His driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

NEIL RICHARDS, 54, of South Street, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Angel Way on June 18.

He was ordered to pay £925 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEIGH BRASSINGTON, 39, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £112 in costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly in North Walk on June 17.

KIEL NATHAN JOHN, 34, of George Street, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £480 in a fine, compensation and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to the theft of a bicycle worth £1,495 on High Street, Cross Keys, on June 17.