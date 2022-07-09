THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like assault and drug dealing.

We look at their cases.

Karl Smout

Karl Smout strangled, kicked, slapped and bit a woman after accusing her of cheating on him.

The 20-year-old from Newport brutally assaulted his now ex-girlfriend four months into their relationship after they had met at work.

Smout, who pleaded guilty to three counts of assault, was sent to a young offender institution for 22 months.

Thomas Powles

Thomas Powles left his girlfriend with two black eyes after he accused her of cheating on him during a girls’ holiday in Magaluf.

The 34-year-old from Newbridge throttled his now former partner after he had been binge drinking, downing a litre and a half of vodka, and snorting cocaine.

Powles, who admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, was jailed for 30 months.

Aaron Curley

A drug dealer was caught with £19,000 in his bedroom and 1.3kg of cannabis worth nearly £16,000.

Aaron Curley, 28, from Newport, had turned to dealing the class B drug to support his family, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The defendant, who admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, was jailed for 12 months.

Kevin John

A gifted young student training to be a pharmacist was caught drug dealing heroin and crack cocaine.

Kevin John, 22, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was tackled to the ground by police officers in the city after he tried to escape from them on a bicycle.

He was found with 37 wraps which had a potential street value of £1,770 after his arrest on September 17, 2021.

John was jailed for 29 months.

Lofti Smatti

Samy Smatti

Two brothers were jailed for a combined total of 17 years for supplying drugs and exploiting children after a county lines investigation.

Lofti Smatti, 26, and Samy Smatti, 22, from London, had used two teenagers from Gwent.

They were brought to justice after a joint investigation involving Gwent Police, the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police.