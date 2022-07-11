THE South Wales Camera Club is an online community for photographers of all ages and abilities to share their wonderful work.
Thousands of members share photos they’ve taken in Gwent every single day, along with sharing tips and tricks in the group.
Photos posted in camera club may be used – with credit – in print and online, including in our picture spreads.
Sometimes these are themed but today we just wanted to showcase some of the brilliant images shared recently.
Want to join the fun? Visit www.facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
A goose in Torfaen refuses to pose for Joanna Price
Noddy Davies took this looking down the stairs at Admiral in Newport
Newport street art photographed by Rebecca Lucy Smith
Arega Arut took this fabulous photo at Gaer in Newport
The Guardian by Nathan Spokes
A scenic shot of Goytre Wharf by Nicola Gapper
