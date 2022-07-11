THE South Wales Camera Club is an online community for photographers of all ages and abilities to share their wonderful work.

Thousands of members share photos they’ve taken in Gwent every single day, along with sharing tips and tricks in the group.

Photos posted in camera club may be used – with credit – in print and online, including in our picture spreads.

Sometimes these are themed but today we just wanted to showcase some of the brilliant images shared recently.

Want to join the fun? Visit www.facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup

South Wales Argus: NOPE: A goose in Torfaen refuses to pose for Joanna Price

A goose in Torfaen refuses to pose for Joanna Price

South Wales Argus: DIZZY: Noddy Davies took this looking down the stairs at Admiral in Newport

Noddy Davies took this looking down the stairs at Admiral in Newport

South Wales Argus: BRIGHT: Newport street art photographed by Rebecca Lucy Smith

Newport street art photographed by Rebecca Lucy Smith

South Wales Argus: PUDDLES: Arega Arut took this fabulous photo at Gaer in Newport

Arega Arut took this fabulous photo at Gaer in Newport

South Wales Argus: LOVELY: The Guardian by Nathan Spokes

The Guardian by Nathan Spokes

South Wales Argus: TRANQUIL: A scenic shot of Goytre Wharf by Nicola Gapper

A scenic shot of Goytre Wharf by Nicola Gapper