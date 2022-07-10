A NEWPORT man turned a negative experience into a positive after winning his first strongman competition - after just three weeks of training.

Jake Wainwright, 28, from Caerleon Road, was named Wales’s Strongest Man in the 105kg category after competing in numerous events.

The strongman competition took place at Celtic Strength and fitness in Clydach, Swansea and featured six events: deadlift, beer keg, farmers walk, tyre flip, truck pull and stone run.

Ex-footballer Mr Wainwright has suffered mental issues since his late teens, and six weeks ago suffered a relapse in his health. But he refused to let this hold him back and pushed to win the title.

He's now delighted to have won his first competition and said he now feels "on top of the world".

Prior to winning the title, he played three games on trial at youth level for Newport County AFC, and enjoyed bodybuilding before switching his focus to strongman events.

Mr Wainright says he was inspired by his coach to overcome a lot of obstacles along the way and is proud of his title.

“I started training with a friend, and I was doing well so I decided to become a strongman," he said.

“I took on a coach who has won four Wales' Strongest Man titles and one UK's Strongest Man title. I have been with him a year now and he has helped me achieve my goals including winning the 105kg strongest man title.

“I was competing against men who have been in the sport for more than five years and its my first competition and I smashed it.

“It hasn’t sunk in properly yet but gain that achievement with all that I have been through for the past six or seven weeks, I feel on top of the world, and it is even better knowing that I didn’t give up.”

Jakes Wales Strongest Man title

He added: “Its important for men to talk about their mental health. I struggled at first as I wanted to be alone and away from everything.

“Opening up to somebody felt better than holding it in. I have suffered since high school and still get ups and downs, but I am getting better at turning it into drive.

“I believe that gave me the edge I needed on the day to win the title.”

Since then, he has taken a professional route to his training and has been invited to America to feature in two shows.

Coach Mark Jeanes, who holds four titles for Wales' Strongest Man, is delighted with his progress and believes it can only get better from winning the title.

He said: “I told him after a few sessions he would and could be the best u-105kgs Wales has ever seen.

“He has a natural ability and has hit numbers most would take years to achieve in only a few sessions.

“I am proud of him, he performed excellent at his competition, and I believe he has only just touched upon what he can do.

“There is more to come from this guy, and I fully intend to help him reach his full potential.”

Friends and family of Jake are delighted with the news of him becoming Wales Strongest Man in the 105kg

Dad Andrew Wainwright added: “I am so proud of him, he has trained so hard and ate the right foods and gave up football for the competition, I am very pleased.”

If you or anybody you know who is suffering from mental health in silence, contact MIND CYMRU on 02920395123