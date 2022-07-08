JULIE Spencer’s “experience, kindness and consideration” has been hailed as “exceptional” by a retired Gwent Police officer who had no hesitation in nominating her for a prize in the South Wales Health & Care Awards.

Brian Williams, a full-time carer for wife Elaine, who has dementia, was put in touch with Julie two years ago, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Julie, who works for My Care My Home, which has a branch in Pontypool, has provided invaluable assistance to Brian, helping look after Elaine and imparting her vast knowledge of caring for others.

And Brian has shown his gratitude by nominating Julie for the Coleg Gwent-sponsored Carer in the Home accolade, one of 15 awards to be handed out at the University of South Wales-backed ceremony on Thursday, September 29.

“I am a 24-hour carer for my wife who has dementia,” said Brian. “I was put touch with Julie two years ago to help with looking after my wife during the day.

“Julie is an extremely experienced carer with knowledge of what standard of care is required.

“Although we are assessed by the local authority as carers, we don't get any training from them or anyone else and have to learn as we go along.

“Julie has taught me so much over the two years, and I thought with my previous experience I was aware of most things.

“She really is exceptional and I know she is well respected and regarded by her employers.”

Brian, who has been married to Elaine for nearly 55 years, added: “From the first conversation I had with Julie I was immediately aware of her experience, kindness and consideration for my circumstances, something I had not experienced before.

“Julie has a busy family life and yet if I am struggling for time to complete my duties when she attends to my wife, she tells me not to rush and that she will still be here to help.

“I know she has been instrumental in helping get extra hours of help for me and only people in my situation know what that's worth.

“Julie, and people like her, only get paid the minimum wage and a ridiculously low mileage allowance.

“Where other people might finish for more money, Julie says “my love is for my clients irrespective of what I get paid”.

“That completely sums her up, she's exceptional. I have no hesitation in nominating Julie Spencer for this award.”

