RESIDENTS and representatives of a working men’s club in Tredegar have held discussions to produce changes to an alcohol licence that everyone is happy with.

A meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s statutory licensing sub-committee was held on Wednesday, July 6 to decide a new premises licence for Dukestown Workingmen’s Club in Tredegar.

Objections had been lodged against the application to extend the opening time at the club.

This is because the club car park had been turned into a beer garden over the last 18 months, with residents living nearby reporting a number of anti-social behaviour issues.

The club’s legal representative Paul Williams said an agreement had been reached with objectors and he expected the hearing to have been adjourned.

But on studying the new licence – it was found that changes had not been made.

Trading standards and licensing team manager, Steve Osborne said that the amendments needed to be approved by the committee first before the licence is granted.

Resident, Paul McGrath who spoke on behalf of the objectors said: “With the makeshift beer garden being removed from the car park, there would be no gathering of patrons outside the premises with the exception of smokers”

But a condition that smokers would not be allowed to take their drinks outside and that a place for them to sit would be taken away has resolved the concern.

Mr McGrath said: “The third point is that stop tap would be 11pm all week.

“Providing that the alcohol consumption and gatherings outside cease, I’d be happy to withdraw my objections.

“The Dukestown club is part of the community, and I don’t think anybody would like to see it shut.”

Mr Williams said that the club had no objections to the changes and had agreed them in principle.

Cllr George Humphreys said: “Well done, for sitting down and going through things honourably and respectfully to help the community move forward.”

Cllr Sonia Behr asked whether the car park had become a beer garden due to Covid-19 social distancing health restrictions that had curtailed indoor gatherings.

Mr Williams answered that the beer garden in the car park had been created “purely down to covid” when there had been government funding to help keep the hospitality industry going during restrictions.

Mr Williams said: “We have no objections to remove them.”

He added that if any restriction on indoor gatherings came into force again the club would make a fresh application to reinstate the beer garden “for the economic viability of the club.”

“But it would be the very last resort, “said Mr Williams

Mr McGrath believed there would be no objections to this if covid again made it a “necessity to use outside spaces to keep going.”

The committee then retired to make their deliberations.

After they returned, committee chairwoman, Cllr Lisa Winnett asked council solicitor Sally-Anne Evans to give their judgment.

Ms Evans said: “The decision has been made to grant the licence subject to all activities to take place between 11am and 11pm Monday to Sunday.

“The changes we have made reflect the agreement between both parties.”

She added that the smoking area would only allow people to stand from now on.