A CAERPHILLY man has been convicted of carrying out a racially motivated act of harassment at a supermarket.

Appearing before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 30, Nicholas Sam Deacon, of Pen Rhiw Avenue, Oakdale, pleaded not guilty to one count of racially aggravated intentional harassment, with the intent of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

It relates to an incident at the Morrisons supermarket on International Drive in the Grangetown area of Cardiff on December 4, 2021.

At this store, Deacon was found to have caused his victim harassment, alarm, or distress by using threatening or abusive behaviour.

His actions were found to be contrary of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998.

But, despite pleading not guilty on May 12, he was found guilty at a summary trial on June 30.

For his actions, Deacon was issued with a community order, which requires him to carry out 120 hours of supervised, unpaid work over the next 12 months.

Due to the racial aggravation, his sentence was increased from 80 hours to 120.

Deacon was further ordered to pay a £95 surcharge to fund victim services, and £620 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

In total, Deacon is required to pay a balance of £715.

A separate charge of the use of threatening words with intent to cause harassment alarm of distress with withdrawn in favour of the above charge.