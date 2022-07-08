DRIVERS travelling over the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge were left at a standstill for an hour while a two-car crash was dealt with, police have confirmed.
The incident involved a blue Fiat and a black SsangYong on the eastbound side of the second Severn crossing, heading into England.
Traffic was stopped in all lanes on that carriageway for around an hour while the emergency services dealt with the crash.
One lane was then opened to allow queuing vehicles in the "significant traffic tailback" to pass the scene, Highways England said.
Gwent Police confirmed its officers had responded to reports of the crash at around 10.40pm on Wednesday between junctions 23 and 22 of the M4.
"No serious injuries were reported at the scene," a spokesperson for the force added.
The eastbound carriageway was eventually reopened at around 1.45am.
