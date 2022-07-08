A BODY has been found in a search for a missing hiker from Newport.

Earlier this week, police issued a missing person appeal for Richard Miles, who was last seen in the Lake District on Saturday, July 2.

The 44-year-old was last seen in the Wasdale area of the Lake District, and it was believed that he may have been in the Scafell Pike area.

This morning - Friday, July 8 - Cumbria Police confirmed that the body of a man was found on Scafell, at around 7pm yesterday evening (July 7).

It comes following an "extensive search" by volunteers and local Mountain Rescue teams.

The man is thought to be in his 40s, and the circumstances “are not believed to be suspicious.”

While no former identification has taken place at this time, it is understood that the man’s family have been made aware of the developments.

Police statement in full

A Cumbria Police spokesman said: “Police can confirm that the body of a man, in his 40’s, was found on Scafell, at around 7.16pm today (July 7), following an extensive search by volunteers from several local Mountain Rescue Teams.

“The man’s family have been made aware of the developments.

“The circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

“No formal identification has yet taken place.”