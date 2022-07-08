A DRUG addict who was pictured with Rishi Sunak after the then chancellor gave him £50,000 of government money blew it all on crack cocaine.

Louis Maxwell, 35, from Newport, claimed a Bounce Back Loan to help his breakdown recovery business Mr Tow survive coronavirus.

The chancellor was unaware the defendant had what his barrister Karl Williams described as “the most extreme addiction to crack cocaine that I’ve ever come across”.

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “The £50,000 government loan was spent on drugs.”

Under Rishi Sunak's scheme firms could borrow up to £50,000 interest-free for 12 months with the loan guaranteed by the government

In August 2020 Maxwell had received the cash by overstating his projected income.

When the money ran out Maxwell joined a drugs gang where he was given the job of pressing cocaine into blocks and adding ammonia to the powder to make crack.

The other gang members were jailed for nearly 30 years last September.

After Maxwell was released on police bail on suspicion of being involved with them he went on a crime binge.

He targeted a house in a burglary in the Malpas area of Newport in March 2021 where he knew money was kept in a bedroom in a safe and bottle.

Maxwell was linked to the raid after detectives found traces of his DNA at scene.

The defendant then led police on a high-speed chase through Newport city centre and was only stopped when his tyres were shredded by a stinger device.

Police found crack cocaine on him.

Ieuan Bennett, prosecuting, said: “He told officers he was a crack head and that the drugs were for his own personal use.”

Maxwell, 35, of Cumberland Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine between October 24, 2020 and February 4, 2021.

He also admitted burglary, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and possession of cocaine.

Maxwell had 17 previous convictions for 52 offences which included burglary and dangerous driving.

Mr Williams, mitigating, presented pictures of his client with Mr Sunak to the court.

He added: “The defendant is now clean from his crack cocaine addiction.”

The judge, Recorder David Elias QC, jailed Maxwell for 46 months.

He was banned from driving for 51 months and ordered to sit an extended retest.

Maxwell had filed for bankruptcy in August 2021 which triggered an investigation by the Insolvency Service.

Earlier this year he was made the subject of a six-year bankruptcy order.

Sue Tovery, of the Insolvency Service, said: “Taxpayers' money was made available to help genuine businesses get through the lockdown period and where there have been abuses, we will not hesitate to take action.”

Maxwell is now banned from borrowing more than £500 without disclosing his bankrupt status and he cannot act as a company director without a court's permission.