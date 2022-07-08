MORE than £320,000 was available to give to community projects in one area of Gwent in the last financial year - but less than £100,000 of this was actually handed out, it has been revealed.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed only 30 per cent of Caerphilly County Borough Council’s budget for community projects was spent in the 2021/22 financial year.

The total sum available was £327,770 - but just £98,517 of was spent. The council has said this is down to the scheme going live late in the year.

Residents and groups are able to apply to access funding through the Community Empowerment Fund (CEF). The scheme works by allocating each ward £4,490 per councillor for that area, to spend on initiatives that boost their local communities.

An FOI request by a member of the voluntary sector revealed that Blackwood was the only ward to give out all the allocated money. The funds went to local sports clubs such as the Blackwood Town Walking Football Club, and groups such as Blackwood Little Theatre.

Argoed, Bedwas Trethomas and Machen, Maesycwmmer, Nelson and Ynysddu all spent more than 80 per cent of the money in their pots. But, half of the wards in the county borough did not spend a penny.

Applications for the CEF must fall within one of the following types of projects, to fit the criteria:

Supporting greater community cohesion;

Tackling isolation and loneliness across the community;

Environment focused, including awareness of biodiversity and increasing community activity;

Digital inclusion;

Encouraging greater physical and mental wellbeing;

Activities for young people/educational activities;

Initiatives that promote and encourage community safety;

Supporting community groups to establish.

At a Voluntary Sector Liaison Committee meeting, held on June 23, Blackwood councillor Kevin Etheridge said the scheme should be marketed to the voluntary sector, in addition to the plans to better inform ward councillors.

Cllr Etheridge, leader of the Independent group, added: “We have now got a surplus of £229,000 that was not spent in the wards.”

He added: “I would like to see that if the money is not spent within a certain period, say four to six months, then the officers contact the particular ward member.”

Cllr Etheridge said the Blackwood ward councillors used social media to inform residents of the scheme and encouraged them to apply.

At the meeting, cabinet member for finance and performance, Cllr Eluned Stenner said: “This is on our radar and we will be speaking about it in cabinet.

“One thing with the Community Empowerment Fund, I am aware there are many wards out there where the councillors have actively tried to promote the fund, whether or not it was Covid that stifled some of the voluntary groups, they didn’t come forward with suggestions.

“But, it isn’t down to the local ward members to come up with projects – its for the members to engage with voluntary groups.”

Cllr Stenner added: “It does us no favours when it’s sitting in our bank accounts.”