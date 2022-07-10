WITH the hotter weather (hopefully) sticking around, many of us will be looking forward to sitting in a beer garden with a cold pint.

However, two Caldicot pubs are looking for someone to get behind the bar and become the one providing the pints to punters.

Both the Measure Inn and the Castle Inn in the town are being advertised on Stonegate Pubs' website in need of landlords.

The Castle Inn

Stonegate describe the Castle as "a delightful detached pub located on the edge of Caldicot".

"It is a fantastic looking pub with plenty of space, including a large beer garden and car park," they say.

"Inside the décor is traditional with a welcoming atmosphere, offering space for over 65 covers and a well-equipped trade kitchen to support a traditional menu."

The private accommodation is on the first floor, with direct access from the outside. It comprises three bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

The pub is being advertised with an introductory rent of £18,000 per annum.

The Measure Inn

Also in Caldicot, The Measure is described by Stonegate as "a purpose-built pub with extensive trade areas".

"With beautiful surrounding countryside, the property is well situated in a town that attracts a wealth of both local custom and visitors to the area," they say.

"The pub benefits from a large car park to the rear of the building and enclosed beer garden, as well as a patio to the front.

"Spacious internal trading space offers heaps of potential for this property, affording the ability to provide entertainment and functions."

The private living accommodation is a large three-bedroom flat situated above the pub; with living room, bathroom, and domestic kitchen.

The Measure is being advertised with a guide rent of £12,750 per annum.

For more information, visit stonegatepubpartners.co.uk