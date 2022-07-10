TEN years ago, after more than 30 years of neglect, the first phase in restoring the dilapidated Celynen Collieries Institute and Memorial Hall in Newbridge was nearly complete thanks to a grant of £500,000 from the Big Lottery Fund's People and Places programme.

Here are some pictures of the work in progress from our archives.

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC After more than 30 years of neglect, the first phase in restoring the dilapidated Celynen Collieries Institute and Memorial Hall in Newbridge, South Wales, is nearly complete thanks to a grant of £500,000 from the Big Lottery

The inside of the building

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC After more than 30 years of neglect, the first phase in restoring the dilapidated Celynen Collieries Institute and Memorial Hall in Newbridge, South Wales, is nearly complete thanks to a grant of £500,000 from the Big Lottery

The outside of the building

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC After more than 30 years of neglect, the first phase in restoring the dilapidated Celynen Collieries Institute and Memorial Hall in Newbridge, South Wales, is nearly complete thanks to a grant of £500,000 from the Big Lottery

The bar

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC After more than 30 years of neglect, the first phase in restoring the dilapidated Celynen Collieries Institute and Memorial Hall in Newbridge, South Wales, is nearly complete thanks to a grant of £500,000 from the Big Lottery

A piece of machinery inside the building

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC After more than 30 years of neglect, the first phase in restoring the dilapidated Celynen Collieries Institute and Memorial Hall in Newbridge, South Wales, is nearly complete thanks to a grant of £500,000 from the Big Lottery

A James Dean Bradfield poster inside the Celynen Collieries Institute and Memorial Hall in Newbridge